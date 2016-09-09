THIS WEEK IN THE WWE – SEP 9 2016

First, Raw does it right and puts the WWE Universal Championship on Kevin Owens, with a little help from Triple H, but that doesn’t stop the fact that Kevin Owens is the guy on Raw right now and I love it. I am a big Kevin Owens fan and with the way he can be such a dickhead is awesome and the perfect guy to match up with Seth Rollins and turn him face, which WWE is doing right before our very eyes. Rollins/KO for the belt at Clash of Champions is going to be an awesome encounter. The Sheamus/Cesaro Best of 7 series has started to become predictable with Sheamus taking a 3-0 lead after their last match Monday night. Cesaro is winning 4 straight I’m calling. Now, the question is will Cesaro actually get a Universal Championship chance or will it just be against Rusev after he and Lana get done with their honeymoon? Also, Sasha Banks announces that she is back from injury and will be in the Raw Women’s Championship match at Clash of Champions. Wait, I thought Bayley was the #1 contender, has this become a Triple Threat? And why take the belt off of Sasha (due to injury) to have her come back a couple of weeks later to challenge for the belt? Just confusing to me in my opinion. Rating: 6/10

Secondly, Smackdown had their go home show for Backlash coming up on Sunday and I am starting to wonder if WWE can book a good go home show again because that was not it. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dean Ambrose and AJ Styles closed out the show with a face to face promo and we got comedian Dean Ambrose to start out. I HATE comedian Ambrose, it’s just rough to watch. But, when Ambrose started acting serious this promo was far, far better and I thought it was a good way to close out the show. Smackdown was very heavy in the Women’s and Tag Team Division hyping up their championship matches at Backlash. I think the women need to work on their promos more as that opening forum with Daniel Bryan came off weak, but I do like that they are getting a chance, just need some improvement. Also, WWE sure tipped their hand on who will be the 1st ever Smackdown Tag Team Champions at Backlash and I was entertained by the tag team work on the show. With that in mind, let’s get to the Backlash predictions!

Intercontinental Championship: Miz(c) vs. Dolph Zigger-Will be a solid match, but Miz still retains.

6 Pack Challenge for the Smackdown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella vs. Naomi vs. Natalya vs. Carmella vs. Alexa Bliss-I’m not sure how much quality we shall get with this match, but I’m going with Nikki Bella to win.

Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt-Wyatt needs a win more than anything. Bray wins.

Finals of the Smackdown Tag Team Championship-Heath Slater/Rhyno vs. winner of The Usos/Hype Bros-This is so obvious since WWE is running an injury angle with American Alpha. Slater gets his Smackdown contract after Slater/Rhyno win.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Dean Ambrose(c) vs. A.J. Styles-This match should be amazing as Ambrose can go and Styles is just having great match after great match. I want Styles to get the belt but I just think Ambrose is keeping the belt. Ambrose wins.

That’s it for me this week. For my reaction of Raw and Smackdown live just follow me on Twitter @RoseScholar. Have a great week!

Took a week off in This Week in WWE due to the Labor Day schedule but we are back and better than ever! We have a pay per view this Sunday night as the first of the brand only PPVs are back with Smackdown putting on Backlash. I will preview that and give you my overall thoughts on Raw and Smackdown so let’s get to it!