COLIN’S SO-CALLED COURAGE

I, for one, hope the 49ers turn loose Colin Kaepernick…and to be honest, I don’t care if it looks like they are doing it because he refuses to stand during the National Anthem…

I have a very strong opinion on this, especially when it comes to this ass clown…I don’t care who you feel is being oppressed in this country, there are plenty of things you can do on your free time to make a point, or better yet, to try and understand the issues in the country and try and be a voice for change…but by sitting your ass on the bench when, for 1:43 we pay homage to this great nation, and those you gave you the right to be an ass clown, you are doing nothing to forward your cause, in fact, in a moment when we as a nation stand as one, you are encouraging the very divisiveness you look to change!

Are you gathering all of the facts? Are you aware that more cops, black and white, are shot by blacks than blacks that are shot by white cops? Do you only sit for the injustice that you perceive or do you sit against cops who are killed in vigilante fashion, in some cases, trying to allow those who wish to, to protest peacefully? And you, you ungrateful hypocrite, you of all people, half white, half black, raised by a loving white family in the suburbs of Milwaukee when his birth father, an African-American male only interested getting busy with his white girlfriend, was not man enough to raise the child he left behind…

And I don’t want to hear all this crap about what a courageous move this was, how he’s standing up for injustice…there’s a ton of injustice out there, and much of it knows no color…for that 1:43, you get your ass up, take your helmet and your doo rag off, cover your heart and stand at attention!