THIS WEEK IN THE WWE – AUG 24 2016

Quick Summerslam Star Ratings(I’m not rating Kickoff matches):

Kevin Owens/Chris Jericho def. Enzo and Cass (***)

Women’s Championship: Charlotte def. Sasha Banks (**)

Intercontinental Championship: Miz def. Apollo Crews (*1/2)

AJ Styles def. John Cena (*****)

Tag Team Championship: Gallows/Anderson def New Day by DQ (**)

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Dean Ambrose def. Dolph Ziggler (**1/2)

Nikki Bella/Natalya/Alexa Bliss def. Becky Lynch/Naomi/Carmella (**)

WWE Universal Championship: Finn Balor def. Seth Rollins (***1/2)

United States Championship: Rusev vs. Roman Reigns didn’t happen.

Brock Lesnar def. Randy Orton (**)

First of all, the 6 hour show that WWE now does with Wrestlemania and Summerslam has got to go. It is just WAY too much and I got to be honest, I was drained after the Styles/Cena match and it seemed that way with the crowd as well. That was the major problem with the show and it really hurt matches like Ambrose/Ziggler and Balor/Rollins. Now, the match placement is another issue I had with this card. Those last two matches that were scheduled ended up with crap finishes (Reigns just beat the hell out of Rusev before the match and Lesnar bloodied up Orton so bad ref had to call a TKO). That was the determined finish for the Lesnar/Orton and to end Summerslam that way did not sit well with me. Remember, last year Lesnar/Undertaker ended with controversy as well and I don’t like when they have major shows end with either controversy or a true clean finish. Other than that, there were some very excellent matches and I would highly recommend finding and watching that Styles/Cena match.

Monday Night Raw started out with the new Universal Champion Finn Balor having to relinquish the belt due to a shoulder injury that required surgery. So creative had to book on the fly to figure out what was going to happen with the Universal Championship and now having a tournament to crown a new Universal Champion. They put 8 guys (Seth Rollins/Sami Zayn/Rusev/Big Cass/Roman Reigns/Chris Jericho/Kevin Owens/Neville) and put them in 1 on 1 matches and the 4 winners will face off in a fatal 4 way to determine the new Universal Champion. I thought it was the only way to honestly go, even though I would rather have a standard tournament than the fatal 4 way. Rollins over Zayn, Owens over Neville, and Reigns over Jericho were expected. The big surprise though is Big Cass defeating Rusev by countout. That match just felt like it was going through the motions because Rusev had to sell his injuries from the attack from Reigns at Summerslam. I’m so confused about this Rusev/Reigns deal. Creative is booking Reigns like a heel so much and Rusev is now starting to act like a face. Could Rusev cost Roman the WWE Universal Championship on Raw this Monday? I really think it could happen but Seth Rollins needs a challenger for Clash of Champions. Or could we have a surprise and maybe Kevin Owens finally gets the big belt for Raw? Lastly, Bayley making her debut was exactly what needed to happen since Sasha Banks has to take time off due to a back injury. WWE needs to make their Women’s Divisions and Smackdown is doing theirs right, Raw isn’t because I only know 3 women right now on Raw (Bayley, Charlotte, Dana Brooke).

Smackdown Live didn’t have to change as much as what Raw had to do and it provided for a better show than Raw. The show started out w/ Ziggler acting like a sad panda and Styles rubbing his win over Cena in his face which led to a scuffle. That was followed by the announcement of the Smackdown Tag Team and Women’s Championship. The Women’s Championship will be contested at Backlash in a 6 pack challenge between Becky Lynch, Natalya, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Carmella, and Nikki Bella. I like that because they bring all 6 women to compete for the belt and that match can be used to set up rivalries for the future. The Tag Team Championship will be decided in a tournament and we only had 6 teams (American Alpha, Vaudevillians, FaBreeze, The Usos, The Ascension, Hype Bros) but HEATH SLATER came in to save the day. Daniel Bryan gave Slater the chance to be in the tournament and be signed by Smackdown, but he had to find a tag team partner and has to win the tournament to be signed by Smackdown. Being denied all show, Rhyno finally came and saved the day and agreed to be Slater’s partner. So we will have a tournament match that is Slater/Rhyno vs. TBD. This could be a very interesting storyline twist with Slater because American Alpha is the favorite to win the belts. The scuffle I mentioned with Ziggler/Styles led to a match to where if Styles wins, he faces off for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Dean Ambrose 1 on 1. If Ziggler wins, it ends up being a triple threat at Backlash. Styles won in an excellent match and it was a good way to end a very solid Smackdown.

That’s it for me for This Week in WWE. If you want to follow my live reaction during Raw/Smackdown or a PPV, look me up @RoseScholar on Twitter and I’ll see you guys next week.

Welcome back in to another edition of This Week in WWE. My name is Mike Rose, aka Smokey Mike of The Thom Abraham Show weekdays on the UMP. There was a lot of good, some excellent, and bad that happened this week in the WWE and I’ll go through my thoughts on Summerslam, Raw, and Smackdown.