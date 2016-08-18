REMEMBERING ALI

I know everyone wants to talk about the greatness of Ali, and as a boxer, I do believe he was the greatest we ever saw, not sure about as a fighter, but as a boxer…plus, he was the most compelling sports figure of our times…but, as the young folks say, with Ali, it’s complicated…he went from the most despised athlete on the planet, to the most loved…and he earned both…at one point he espoused great hatred for white Americans, and then later would say judging any man on the color of their skin was wrong.



The biggest thing with Ali was he was the biggest thing, and he embodied an entire generation that came of age in the Viet Nam War era…It was a confusing time…and Ali was the poster child for confusion…He may have also been the funniest great athlete to ever walk the face of the earth…and he may have single-handedly invented smack talk, at a time when there was no smack being talked.

In the end, one has to wonder how history would have treated Ali, had he not been ravaged but Parkinson Disease…and we’ll always wonder if the disease was a result of one of the most epic chins in boxing history, a guy who’s biggest wins came against men named Liston, and Frazier and Foreman, men with sledgehammers for fists….and in a day when head gear was not worn by amateurs, and often not worn in sparring…My sense was Ali was mellowing, and had a message of peace and class…but the world never really heard it in his own voice. And that’s a shame. Muhammad Ali was not a perfect man, and did some awful things, mean spirited things. But really, who is perfect? That guy left the earth 2000 years ago…If greatness is defined as the impact you have during your time, love him or hate him, Muhammad Ali was the Greatest…