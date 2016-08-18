RAW RECAP – JUNE 21 2016

What a crazy last 3 days for the WWE. Sunday was the Money in the Bank PPV and I’ll give you my thoughts on that as well as Monday Night Raw, but before we get into any of that, the bombshell of Roman Reigns getting suspended 30 days for violation of the WWE Wellness Policy just went down and I’ve got a few words about that.

First of all, this will not affect Roman Reigns’ status with WWE in the long run. Short term, most definitely will be affected since this was going to be the start of the YUGE Shield rivalry with himself, Rollins, and Ambrose. Granted, Battleground is in 32 days so he could technically be in the main event, but I don’t understand why WWE creative would seriously still keep Reigns in that match. Plus, a Rollins and Ambrose match would be just as good and it saved the triple threat for a big event, like Summerslam next month. I would love for Rollins and Ambrose actually do a worked shoot on this situation and then when Reigns comes back, just go full heel. The gates at house shows are down 30% from last year (when Rollins was champ), the house shows that Ambrose is headlining are drawing the same amount of people that the shows Reigns is headlining and they are in smaller arenas. Roman Reigns as a face is not working, so pull that heel turn now WWE.

Money in the Bank was a good PPV. The big 3 matches (Styles/Cena, MITB, and Rollins/Reigns) delivered big time. There was some matches that were just there (Corbin/Ziggler, Women’s tag match, Rusev/Titus) and the Tag Title match was fun. Ambrose cashing in was a fun moment and to have all 3 Shield members in one night hold the WWE World Heavyweight Championship was a perfect way to set up the triple threat match that either will happen at Battleground or Summerslam. Rating: 7/10

This latest episode of Monday Night Raw was a much better episode than the last few weeks. Granted, the last few weeks have had some awesome moments, but they were few and the rest of the show was not that good. The opening segment with Ambrose/Rollins/Reigns was very good and the set up to Reigns/Rollins for the #1 contender for Ambrose’s title. Then we get into Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens. That match is exactly what it always is, fantastic. Also, we had the return of PEOPLE POWER with John Laurinaitis coming back, only for a segment. The Rollins/Reigns match was very good and Ambrose just saying screw it after the double countout (who else saw that coming from a mile away) and said let’s do a triple threat. Very good Raw this week and let’s keep them coming. Rating: 8/10