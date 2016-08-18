RAW RECAP – JUNE 14 2016

The go home episode of Monday Night Raw leading up to the Money in the Bank PPV kept consistent with the previous episodes of Raw in the last month. Some very good, some not so good. Starting out with the New Day opening up the show with the usual opening segment promo was a nice change from the usual suspects. Also, with interruptions from Enzo and Cass, along with Anderson/Gallows and The Vaudevillians leading into an 8 man tag match. Creative did something good! They built the Tag Team Championship match and used more than 20 minutes. The Cesaro/Sami Zayn match was not real long, but damn this was a fun sprint and the way that match ended was amazing. I honestly feel like Cesaro is going to be the winner of the Money in the Bank briefcase Sunday. The only other guy I see grabbing that briefcase is Kevin Owens, as his segments have become some of the best week in and week out. His segment with Alberto Del Rio and the Lucha Dragons was fun to watch. Also, for the 3rd straight week, AJ Styles and John Cena delivered a lot of awesomeness. Take your time to watch this segment if you haven’t already.

Now, as much as I enjoy Creative doing good things for the Tag Team division, they are doing the exact opposite for the Women’s Division. Again, Paige beats Charlotte because due to some issues between Charlotte and Dana Brooke. I’m sorry, Dana Brooke does have a very good look, but she needs more time in NXT. They are starting to tease a potential Dana/Charlotte feud and that is one thing I sure as hell don’t want to see. Another bad part of Raw was the Chris Jericho/Dean Ambrose match. This is sad, Chris Jericho is my favorite wrestler of all time but it just feels like he is in straight cruise control. Ambrose had a very good segment with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, which led Stephanie McMahon to book this match, but it just feels so lazy. Also, Jericho ended Raw at the top of the ladder holding the briefcase, which means he won’t win thank goodness.

Overall, pretty good show. The good has really outweighed the bad and I’m ready for Money in the Bank. Rating 7/10