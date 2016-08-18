GOLF IN THE OLYMPICS…ALMOST

Golf in the Olympics sounded like a good idea…at one time, but now, not so much. Add Rory McIlroy to the growing list of players who have begged off…he joins Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel as already bowing out, and even Jordan Spieth and Ricky Fowler seem spongy about it. Jason Day says he’s in.

Guys are using the Zika Virus scare as the reason to bail, but I’m pretty sure it’s not that…Because of the Olympics, we will have 2 Majors in July, the British Open is July 14th-17th, then the PGA is July 28th-31st…that’s intense for these guys…so England, then New Jersey, Then Brazil and then in September, Minnesota for the Ryder Cup? Golf doesn’t need the Olympics, and the Olympics don’t need golf…the Olympics need Baseball! With College Kids and Minor Leaguers…